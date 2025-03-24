"Auto trading disabled by server"

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I am using EA on MT5 terminal. For a month it worked fine, however since 3 days EA not able to modify position. I am receiving error "Auto trading disabled by server". Attached is the screenshot of error message. I contacted broker but I was told that there is no problem by their end. Can some one help me resolving this technical issue.
 
"Auto trading disabled by server" ... it is the server by the broker.
So, contact the broker (because it is the server of your broker).
 

Have you enabled the autotrading also in the EA common window?


 
Samuele Libetti #:

Have you enabled the autotrading also in the EA common window?


Yes. I have enabled it.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
"Auto trading disabled by server" ... it is the server by the broker.
So, contact the broker (because it is the server of your broker).
Broker was told that EA are enabled on my account.
 
swamisamarth143 #:
Broker was told that EA are enabled on my account.

Broker lied.

Error message is simple: " Auto trading disabled by server" - This means it's disabled on the brokers end. If they tell you otherwise, they're lying or dumb.

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