"Auto trading disabled by server"
I am using EA on MT5 terminal. For a month it worked fine, however since 3 days EA not able to modify position. I am receiving error "Auto trading disabled by server". Attached is the screenshot of error message. I contacted broker but I was told that there is no problem by their end. Can some one help me resolving this technical issue.
Files:
WhatsApp_Image_2025-03-24_at_19.55.02_c05e9476.jpg 162 kb
- Auto trading off from server
- MT5 Auto Trading is Disabled.
- "auto trading disabled by server"
"Auto trading disabled by server" ... it is the server by the broker.
So, contact the broker (because it is the server of your broker).
So, contact the broker (because it is the server of your broker).
Have you enabled the autotrading also in the EA common window?
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