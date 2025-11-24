Simultaneous Backtest of Multiple EAs
Mehditaleghani2005:2 MT5 terminals installed--each in a separate directory.
Hi,
I have two MT5 EAs that works on different symbols and i dont have access to the source code. I know that MT5 strategy tester can test one EA at a time. Is there a work around to backtest the two EAs simultaneously on one account?
Thanks
