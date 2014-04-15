Backtesting my EA against multiple currencies simultaneously
MetaNt:All Symbols Selected in Market Watch
This was noted as a function of MT5 however, there appears to be no option for this in the strategy tester interface.
angevoyageur:This doesn't give combined draw downs and profit. I'll try it again, also I'm not sure how to "selected" symbols from market watch, and I need to have a visual of the chart. Sorry I know now.
All Symbols Selected in Market Watch
All Symbols Selected in Market Watch
No I'm not sure how to select the symbols.
MetaNt:Market watch.
No I'm not sure how to select the symbols.
No I'm not sure how to select the symbols.
angevoyageur:I recall that this has been discussed before and one solution was to create an enumeration of the symbols. I cannot find the thread though.
Market watch.
Market watch.
Candles:
I recall that this has been discussed before and one solution was to create an enumeration of the symbols. I cannot find the thread though.
I recall that this has been discussed before and one solution was to create an enumeration of the symbols. I cannot find the thread though.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/14406
angevoyageur:Thats it, hope this helps :)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/14406
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/14406
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This was noted as a function of MT5 however, there appears to be no option for this in the strategy tester interface.