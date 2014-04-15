Backtesting my EA against multiple currencies simultaneously

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This was noted as a function of MT5 however, there appears to be no option for this in the strategy tester interface. 

 
MetaNt:

This was noted as a function of MT5 however, there appears to be no option for this in the strategy tester interface. 

All Symbols Selected in Market Watch
 
angevoyageur:
All Symbols Selected in Market Watch
This doesn't give combined draw downs and profit. I'll try it again, also I'm not sure how to "selected" symbols from market watch, and I need to have a visual of the chart. Sorry I know now.
 
No I'm not sure how to select the symbols.
 
MetaNt:
No I'm not sure how to select the symbols.
Market watch.
 
angevoyageur:
Market watch.
I recall that this has been discussed before and one solution was to create an enumeration of the symbols. I cannot find the thread though.
 
Candles:
I recall that this has been discussed before and one solution was to create an enumeration of the symbols. I cannot find the thread though.

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/14406 
 
angevoyageur:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/14406 
Thats it, hope this helps :)
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