Unable to Commit to Storage! - page 2

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Hasanboy Beknazarov #:

Do you mean this folder?

Yes, by making a copy of that folder, you'll create a backup of all source code (and .ex5) files. So you can click "Git Clone" without worrying about the theoretical possibility of losing any files.

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Yes, by making a copy of that folder, you'll create a backup of all source code (and .ex5) files. So you can click "Git Clone" without worrying about the theoretical possibility of losing any files.

Thanks for your help !!!


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