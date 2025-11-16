Unable to Commit to Storage! - page 2
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Do you mean this folder?
Yes, by making a copy of that folder, you'll create a backup of all source code (and .ex5) files. So you can click "Git Clone" without worrying about the theoretical possibility of losing any files.
Yes, by making a copy of that folder, you'll create a backup of all source code (and .ex5) files. So you can click "Git Clone" without worrying about the theoretical possibility of losing any files.
Thanks for your help !!!