Unable to Commit to Storage!
No idea ... but it works in case of folder, for example:
and
Back up your MQL5 folder (copy it somewhere) and then click "Git Clone".
If you lose any unsynchronized files as a result of "Git Clone" (I don't know if this is possible), you'll have a backup.
Hasanboy Beknazarov #:
Can you give me some advice?
Can you give me some advice?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Vladislav Boyko, 2025.11.16 07:19
Back up your MQL5 folder (copy it somewhere) and then click "Git Clone".
If you lose any unsynchronized files as a result of "Git Clone" (I don't know if this is possible), you'll have a backup.
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Hello, the "Commit to Storage" feature suddenly stopped working. The main buttons turned gray. Any ideas?