Unable to Commit to Storage!

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Hello, the "Commit to Storage" feature suddenly stopped working. The main buttons turned gray. Any ideas?


 

No idea ... but it works in case of folder, for example:

 
Sergey Golubev #:

No idea ... but it works in case of folder, for example:

Thanks for the comment.


 

and


 
Hasanboy Beknazarov #:

and


Did you fill Community tab in MetaEditor (and in Metatrader as well)?

 
Hasanboy Beknazarov #:

and

Is this a fresh terminal (not the one you usually work on)?

Have you done any manipulations with the MQL5 folder? Delete/replace?
 

Back up your MQL5 folder (copy it somewhere) and then click "Git Clone".

If you lose any unsynchronized files as a result of "Git Clone" (I don't know if this is possible), you'll have a backup.

 
Sergey Golubev #:

Did you fill Community tab in MetaEditor (and in Metatrader as well)?

yes of course




 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Is this a fresh terminal (not the one you usually work on)?

Have you done any manipulations with the MQL5 folder? Delete/replace?

Thanks for the comment.

Not yet. Can you give me some advice?
 
Hasanboy Beknazarov #:
Can you give me some advice?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Unable to Commit to Storage!

Vladislav Boyko, 2025.11.16 07:19

Back up your MQL5 folder (copy it somewhere) and then click "Git Clone".

If you lose any unsynchronized files as a result of "Git Clone" (I don't know if this is possible), you'll have a backup.

 
Vladislav Boyko #:

Back up your MQL5 folder (copy it somewhere) and then click "Git Clone".

If you lose any unsynchronized files as a result of "Git Clone" (I don't know if this is possible), you'll have a backup.

Do you mean this folder?


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