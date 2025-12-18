Indicators: Open Range BreakOut Indicator for MetaTrader 5
Hello, how can I change the time? I trade JP and in the configurations, I choose the time 2100-2105, for an orb 5 min, but didnt work, was the same time. sorry my english, Im Brazilian.
Good ind ... however I changed the defaults and I'm using 0 for opening range minutes to use the time override, because 09:30 isn't a session start time for me on GMT+2 broker time.
timezone specific session times are easily found here by the way https://www.babypips.com/tools/forex-market-hours
- www.babypips.com
Good ind ... however I changed the defaults and I'm using 0 for opening range minutes to use the time override, because 09:30 isn't a session start time for me on GMT+2 broker time.
timezone specific session times are easily found here by the way https://www.babypips.com/tools/forex-market-hours
using your own custom settings is best practice and always advised.
find what works for you , because I'm not perfect. and what works for me might not work you.
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Open Range BreakOut Indicator for MetaTrader 5:
The Open Range Breakout (ORB) indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool that identifies and tracks price breakouts from the opening range of trading sessions. This indicator is based on the concept that the high and low prices established during the first minutes of a trading session often serve as significant support and resistance levels throughout the remainder of the day. The indicator automatically calculates the opening range based on user-defined time periods, plots multiple price targets, and provides visual and audio alerts for potential trading opportunities. It is designed to help traders identify high-probability breakout trades and retest scenarios.
Author: Hieronymos Junior Starch