Indicators: Open Range BreakOut Indicator for MetaTrader 5

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Open Range BreakOut Indicator for MetaTrader 5:

The Open Range Breakout (ORB) indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool that identifies and tracks price breakouts from the opening range of trading sessions. This indicator is based on the concept that the high and low prices established during the first minutes of a trading session often serve as significant support and resistance levels throughout the remainder of the day. The indicator automatically calculates the opening range based on user-defined time periods, plots multiple price targets, and provides visual and audio alerts for potential trading opportunities. It is designed to help traders identify high-probability breakout trades and retest scenarios.

Open Range BreakOut Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Author: Hieronymos Junior Starch

 
great
 
Hello, how can I change the time? I trade JP and in the configurations, I choose the time 2100-2105, for an orb 5 min, but didnt work, was the same time. sorry my english, Im Brazilian.
 
Tandara da #:
Hello, how can I change the time? I trade JP and in the configurations, I choose the time 2100-2105, for an orb 5 min, but didnt work, was the same time. sorry my english, Im Brazilian.
first thing to keep in mind is that the EA is using server/broker time not any  specific time zone,  if you want other options  instead you'd have to  modify the Code. 
 
This is Brilliant
 

Good ind ... however I changed the defaults and I'm using 0 for opening range minutes to use the time override, because 09:30 isn't a session start time for me on GMT+2 broker time. 

timezone specific session times are easily found here by the way https://www.babypips.com/tools/forex-market-hours

Forex Market Hours - Forex Market Time Converter
  • www.babypips.com
Use the Forex Market Time Converter tool to view the open and close times for the Sydney, Tokyo, London and New York trading sessions in your own local time zone.
 
Conor Mcnamara #:

Good ind ... however I changed the defaults and I'm using 0 for opening range minutes to use the time override, because 09:30 isn't a session start time for me on GMT+2 broker time. 

timezone specific session times are easily found here by the way https://www.babypips.com/tools/forex-market-hours

using your own custom settings is best  practice and always advised. 

find what  works for you  ,  because I'm  not perfect.  and what  works for me might not work  you. 

 

Made a nice profit using your indicator. I think it will prove to be a very good indicator when used diligently


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