Discussing the article: "Formulating Dynamic Multi-Pair EA (Part 5): Scalping vs Swing Trading Approaches"
How can I get this EA
I believe that there is a mere typographical error in the Scalping image:
Mohammed Altaf Ahmed #:
downloaded , but back test is failed. its not happening.
downloaded , but back test is failed. its not happening.
Hey, please pay attention to your input symbols. They must match your brokers symbols e.g "EURUSD.m" it has the suffix ".m" with that being said if your brokers symbols have suffix or prefix please type them in the input symbol.
Hello ,
I did run in Demo Mt5, but back test is failed. its not happening. any problem in EA ?
This EA is amazing!! I’ve been using it & the results are beautiful!!! Keep doing what you’re doing & thank you for sharing. One question!! What pair is the back test on?
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Check out the new article: Formulating Dynamic Multi-Pair EA (Part 5): Scalping vs Swing Trading Approaches.
This part explores how to design a Dynamic Multi-Pair Expert Advisor capable of adapting between Scalping and Swing Trading modes. It covers the structural and algorithmic differences in signal generation, trade execution, and risk management, allowing the EA to intelligently switch strategies based on market behavior and user input.
Scalping is a trading approach that focuses on taking advantage of very tiny price movements within short timeframes, often seconds to minutes. Traders using this style open and close multiple positions throughout the day, aiming to profit from micro-fluctuations in market price rather than large directional moves. It requires precision, fast execution, and strict discipline, as spreads, slippage, and transaction costs can quickly eat into profits. Scalpers rely heavily on lower timeframes like the 1-minute or 5-minute charts, using technical indicators such as moving averages, volume spikes, and momentum oscillators to time entries and exits with high accuracy.
Swing trading, on the other hand, targets larger price movements that occur over a longer period, typically from several hours to days or even weeks. It focuses on identifying and capturing market swings—the natural up-and-down movements that occur as price reacts to trends, retracements, and key levels of support and resistance. Swing traders rely on a combination of technical analysis, market structure, and sometimes fundamental context to determine high-probability entry points and favorable risk-to-reward setups. This method allows for fewer trades and less screen time compared to scalping, making it well-suited to traders who prefer a more strategic and analytical approach to market behavior.
Author: Hlomohang John Borotho