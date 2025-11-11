500+pips of slippage, is it normal? - page 2
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but how many times has it happened and you didnt notice? in Australia, both brokers and liquidity providers have been given 6 figure fines for such events.
And yes, I agree broker should pay a big fine for this to happen so often.
Honestly speaking, it only start to happen in the last two months, never had this issue before, even when market were super volatile.
And yes, I agree broker should pay a big fine for this to happen so often.
Assuming that this is all over $5 to $15 or so, it may not be worth it to file a CIRO complaint. Generally, the complainant does not receive fine proceeds unless there are special whistleblower award provisions in the regulations. Plus, you've already successfully negotiated a settlement in the shadow of a potential CIRO complaint.
If you do file a complaint, plan on changing your broker-dealer in 6 months or so. A respondent-broker-dealer will typically delay retaliating by waiting about 6 months to close your account. This creates the appearance of a separate cause for account closure. Also, I don't know whether you have many broker-dealers available to you, or whether your name will be published in public complaint records. These are all things to consider.
If your broker is regulated by a strong authority (like the FCA, CySEC, ASIC, or BaFin), they’re required to provide fair execution, keep records of all trades, and allow clients to file complaints if execution appears unfair. If the broker isn’t regulated, then any slippage, delay, or price manipulation is entirely at their discretion...
Assuming that this is all over $5 to $15 or so, it may not be worth it to file a CIRO complaint. Generally, the complainant does not receive fine proceeds unless there are special whistleblower award provisions in the regulations. Plus, you've already successfully negotiated a settlement in the shadow of a potential CIRO complaint.
If you do file a complaint, plan on changing your broker-dealer in 6 months or so. A respondent-broker-dealer will typically delay retaliating by waiting about 6 months to close your account. This creates the appearance of a separate cause for account closure. Also, I don't know whether you have many broker-dealers available to you, or whether your name will be published in public complaint records. These are all things to consider.I
I do consider opening account with other brokers, while at the same time I am not planning to quit this one yet, since so far they respond to my request in time and at least they showed a good attitude.
Your advice is pretty valuable, these are really issue to consider, as long as they try to fix my problem, I'm not planning to file official complaint agaisnt anybody, I see the world as a jungle, not everybody really have to abid by every rules in the book at all time, this way I can fix my problem more smoothly while not posing any trouble , threat or danger to anyone in this jungle, so everybody can live together with harmony to a certaine extent.
Your advice is pretty valuable, these are really issue to consider...
Thank you for your kind words. It's like you know that one of my degrees is an ABA accredited Juris Doctor degree.
You have proved yourself to be a reasonable person, as 97% of disputes end by way of settlement mutually accepted by both parties. 👍
Thank you for your kind words. It's like you know that one of my degrees is an ABA accredited Juris Doctor degree.
You have proved yourself to be a reasonable person, as 97% of disputes end by way of settlement mutually accepted by both parties. 👍
Your stop loss of 3 points have no sense to exists considering that minimum tick size on US30 (at least on my broker) is 50 points. It means in the best option you will have 47 points of slippage.
You talked about "Low volatility time" where it's well known to be low liquidity period with few ticks and a lot of market noise.
Before starting complaining about things, try to analyze the situation, and you clearly see that 90% is normal and there is nothing to complain about.