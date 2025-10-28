Trade Activity Window - Where?

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I must be blind.  Where is the trade activity window like pending order, open position and P&L in MT5?
 

[edit]

I suggest you read this:

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help

Trading Platform - MetaTrader 5 Help
Trading Platform - MetaTrader 5 Help
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The Trading Platform is the trader's working tool, providing all the necessary features for a successful online trading. It includes trading...
 
Ian Walsh:
I must be blind.  Where is the trade activity window like pending order, open position and P&L in MT5?
The Trade tab of the Toolbox window.
[Deleted]  
Ian WalshI must be blind.  Where is the trade activity window like pending order, open position and P&L in MT5?

No, you are not blind, but you did forgot to read the manual! I highly recommend it—there is a good plot and the main character is quite interesting.

Trading Platform - MetaTrader 5 Help
Trading Platform - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The Trading Platform is the trader's working tool, providing all the necessary features for a successful online trading. It includes trading...
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