Trade Activity Window - Where?
I must be blind. Where is the trade activity window like pending order, open position and P&L in MT5?
[edit]
I suggest you read this:
Trading Platform - MetaTrader 5 Help
- www.metatrader5.com
The Trading Platform is the trader's working tool, providing all the necessary features for a successful online trading. It includes trading...
Ian Walsh:The Trade tab of the Toolbox window.
I must be blind. Where is the trade activity window like pending order, open position and P&L in MT5?
I must be blind. Where is the trade activity window like pending order, open position and P&L in MT5?
Ian Walsh: I must be blind. Where is the trade activity window like pending order, open position and P&L in MT5?
No, you are not blind, but you did forgot to read the manual! I highly recommend it—there is a good plot and the main character is quite interesting.
Trading Platform - MetaTrader 5 Help
- www.metatrader5.com
The Trading Platform is the trader's working tool, providing all the necessary features for a successful online trading. It includes trading...
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