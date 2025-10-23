Signal review
Actually I got the post wrong it was only given 1 star and should have been 5.
David Swann:
Go to the review mentioned and place the mouse pointer over it; you'll see "edit" in a corner.
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I used a signal for a month and it was good. I needed the account for manual trading so I cancelled the signal but I gave it a 5 star review first.
It has only been marked as 4 star on the signal page, can I get it changed? if so how?