Signal review

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I used a signal for a month and it was good. I needed the account for manual trading so I cancelled the signal but I gave it a 5 star review first.

It has only been marked as 4 star on the signal page, can I get it changed? if so how?

 
Actually I got the post wrong it was only given 1 star and should have been 5.
 
David Swann:

Go to the review mentioned and place the mouse pointer over it; you'll see "edit" in a corner.


 
That does not work if you are no longer subscribed to the signal Miguel.
 
David Swann #That does not work if you are no longer subscribed to the signal Miguel.
I wasn't aware of that detail. So I assume that if they don't see the "Edit" option, it means they can no longer do it. 😐
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