(Bug) Freezelevel consideration for deleting BuyLimit orders - page 5

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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen #:
My orders are deleted based on triggers, and need to be deleted immediately. Using expiration time therefore would not fit the bill. I do appreciate the proposal
Well then just ignore the [currently missing] possibility to remove orders ad hoc in the automatic validator and let validation pass with losses, yet you'll publish your EA and it will run normally online, and you can instruct users to not use symbols with freeze level in the tester until a fix from MQ.
 
Stanislav Korotky #:
Well then just ignore the [currently missing] possibility to remove orders ad hoc in the automatic validator and let validation pass with losses, yet you'll publish your EA and it will run normally online, and you can instruct users to not use symbols with freeze level in the tester until a fix from MQ.

The Validation will not finish because it will fail on 'Not Enough Money', as the balance will gradually go to zero

 
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen #:

The Validation will not finish because it will fail on 'Not Enough Money', as the balance will gradually go to zero

You can (and actually should) handle this - just don't continue trading when margin level becomes low.

Did you check the must read article about product publication in the market?

The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
  • 2016.08.01
  • www.mql5.com
Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
 

Bug was fixed in latest release (v5430)

 
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen #:

Bug was fixed in latest release (v5430)

What is fixed ? I still get the same :

2025.11.15 07:36:51.293 Core 01 2025.09.22 00:06:00   ZARJPY: freeze level 20.
2025.11.15 07:36:51.293 Core 01 EURUSD: symbol to be synchronized
2025.11.15 07:36:51.293 Core 01 EURUSD: symbol synchronized, 3720 bytes of symbol info received
2025.11.15 07:36:51.293 Core 01 EURUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize in 0:00:00.000
2025.11.15 07:36:51.293 Core 01 EURUSD: history synchronized from 2017.01.02 to 2025.10.31
2025.11.15 07:36:51.293 Core 01 2025.09.22 00:06:00   buy limit 1 ZARJPY at 8.552 (8.302 / 8.752 / 8.302)
2025.11.15 07:36:51.293 Core 01 2025.09.22 00:06:00   CTrade::OrderSend: buy limit 1.00 ZARJPY at 8.552 [done]
2025.11.15 07:36:51.293 Core 01 2025.09.22 00:06:00   sell limit 1 ZARJPY at 8.502 (8.302 / 8.752 / 8.302)
2025.11.15 07:36:51.293 Core 01 2025.09.22 00:06:00   CTrade::OrderSend: sell limit 1.00 ZARJPY at 8.502 [done]
2025.11.15 07:36:51.293 Core 01 2025.09.22 00:06:00   order canceled [#3 sell limit 1 ZARJPY at 8.502]
2025.11.15 07:36:51.293 Core 01 2025.09.22 00:06:00   CTrade::OrderSend: cancel #3 [done]
2025.11.15 07:36:51.293 Core 01 2025.09.22 00:06:00   failed cancel order #2 buy limit 1 ZARJPY at 8.552 [Invalid stops]
2025.11.15 07:36:51.293 Core 01 2025.09.22 00:06:00   CTrade::OrderSend: cancel #2 [invalid stops]
 

Alain,

After checking a different period in backtest I confirm that the bug has not been resolved. It did seem to be resolved testing over a different period and the bot also passed it's upload evaluation checks, which therefore made me believe the issue was fixed. Apologies

 

Alain,

My Expert Advisor just now once again did not pass the validation phase in MQL5 upload due to this bug, so it appears that indeed nothing was done to resolve this error in the latest update.

Do you have any clue on why this bug was not resolved in the latest release and what the hold-up is?

Thanks,

Rob

 
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen #:

Alain,

My Expert Advisor just now once again did not pass the validation phase in MQL5 upload due to this bug, so it appears that indeed nothing was done to resolve this error in the latest update.

Do you have any clue on why this bug was not resolved in the latest release and what the hold-up is?

Thanks,

Rob

Please show the error message from the validation. In private if your prefer.
 
Alain Verleyen #:
Please show the error message from the validation. In private if your prefer.

Alain, see below. It is the exact same error as before (removal of buy-limits)

EA Upload Error

 
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen #:

Alain, see below. It is the exact same error as before (removal of buy-limits)

Thanks, MQ adviced. 
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