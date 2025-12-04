(Bug) Freezelevel consideration for deleting BuyLimit orders - page 5
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My orders are deleted based on triggers, and need to be deleted immediately. Using expiration time therefore would not fit the bill. I do appreciate the proposal
Well then just ignore the [currently missing] possibility to remove orders ad hoc in the automatic validator and let validation pass with losses, yet you'll publish your EA and it will run normally online, and you can instruct users to not use symbols with freeze level in the tester until a fix from MQ.
The Validation will not finish because it will fail on 'Not Enough Money', as the balance will gradually go to zero
The Validation will not finish because it will fail on 'Not Enough Money', as the balance will gradually go to zero
You can (and actually should) handle this - just don't continue trading when margin level becomes low.
Did you check the must read article about product publication in the market?
Bug was fixed in latest release (v5430)
Bug was fixed in latest release (v5430)
What is fixed ? I still get the same :
Alain,
After checking a different period in backtest I confirm that the bug has not been resolved. It did seem to be resolved testing over a different period and the bot also passed it's upload evaluation checks, which therefore made me believe the issue was fixed. Apologies
Alain,
My Expert Advisor just now once again did not pass the validation phase in MQL5 upload due to this bug, so it appears that indeed nothing was done to resolve this error in the latest update.
Do you have any clue on why this bug was not resolved in the latest release and what the hold-up is?
Thanks,
Rob
Alain,
My Expert Advisor just now once again did not pass the validation phase in MQL5 upload due to this bug, so it appears that indeed nothing was done to resolve this error in the latest update.
Do you have any clue on why this bug was not resolved in the latest release and what the hold-up is?
Thanks,
Rob
Please show the error message from the validation. In private if your prefer.
Alain, see below. It is the exact same error as before (removal of buy-limits)
Alain, see below. It is the exact same error as before (removal of buy-limits)