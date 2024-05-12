Need help to check if stop levels & freeze level codes are valid
Ho Khet Yen:
int freezelevel =(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL);
int freezelevel =(int)SymbolInfoInteger(_Symbol,SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL);
int freezelevel =SYMBOL_TRADE_FREEZE_LEVEL;
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi guys.
As show below, I have included stop level and freeze level checks into my EA and yet my EA did not pass the test for EA Market upload （shown in screenshots). Can anyone help to point out how should I edit my code and why my current code does not work? Appreciate your help in advance!