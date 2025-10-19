Socket keeps disconnecting

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Socket keeps disconnecting after each tick. Is there any way to resolve this?
 

Check if there is any useful information for you:

https://www.mql5.com/en/book/advanced/network


MQL5 Book: Advanced language tools / Network functions
MQL5 Book: Advanced language tools / Network functions
  • www.mql5.com
MQL programs can communicate with other computers on a distributed network or Internet servers using various protocols. The functions support...
 
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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