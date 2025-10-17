It would be really nice to see a duplicate chart button
Jake John Freeman: Sometimes when I am trading, I want to open an identical chart on a different timeframe. I know this can be done with templates etc but it would be much easier if we could right click a chart and duplicate it, there could also be a hotkey for it. Just a thought anyway.
You can also just click on the "New Chart" button in the toolbar, and then choose the symbol ...
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Sometimes when I am trading, I want to open an identical chart on a different timeframe. I know this can be done with templates etc but it would be much easier if we could right click a chart and duplicate it, there could also be a hotkey for it.
Just a thought anyway.