WebRequest is responding from random URL
|Build 5331
Hi, I am also experiencing issues with the WebRequest() function. It randomly responses from different servers instead of the URL targeted. The curl statement to the API works absolutley fine on the server. This issue is observed in version
|Build 5331
Huh ?
Please provide more details and eventually code to reproduce your issue.
Hi, I am getting random responses for the same WebRequest() on the same server?
The curl response works absolutley fine.
Anyone else seeing these issues?
Output from the curl statement on the server which is correct and works fine.
Here the response from the WebRequest() call in MT5 build 5327 and build 5331 , which is from wrong server.
Improperly formatted code edited by moderator. Please always use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code or log output.
aip.maxai.uk is not accessible.
You need to provide all relevant information about what you are doing. We just can't guess.
api.maxai.uk, not aip.maxai.uk ??
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
WebRequest is responding from random URL
Daniel Christian Krings, 2025.10.15 16:31
C:\Users\Administrator>curl -vk "https://aip.maxai.uk/checkCustomerPaid?Server=ICMarketsSC-MT5-2&amp;Account=7302xxx" * Host aip.maxai.uk:443 was resolved.
yes the correct URL is api.maxai.uk - I didn't want to expose this here
I can confirm that the issue does not happen in build version 5120.
Some of my customers did not upgrade the MT5 client version.
Where could I get hold of the version build 5120 please? This is driving me mad
yes the correct URL is api.maxai.uk - I didn't want to expose this here
I can confirm that the issue does not happen in build version 5120.
Some of my customers did not upgrade the MT5 client version.
Where could I get hold of the version build 5120 please? This is driving me mad
You posted misleading information. That's not a serious way to collaborate when you get support.
You also didn't answer question...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
WebRequest is responding from random URL
Alain Verleyen, 2025.10.15 16:21
Huh ?
Please provide more details and eventually code to reproduce your issue.
Build (beta) 5396 includes a fix for a WebRequest bug (from 5327) : "If server drops the connection, client tries to reconnect with wrong url "
Please check if it solves your issue.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi, I am getting random responses for the same WebRequest() on the same server?
The curl response works absolutley fine.
Anyone else seeing these issues?
Output from the curl statement on the server which is correct and works fine.
Here the response from the WebRequest() call in MT5 build 5327 and build 5331 , which is from wrong server.
Improperly formatted code edited by moderator. Please always use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code or log output.