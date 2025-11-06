WebRequest is responding from random URL

New comment
 

Hi, I am getting random responses for the same WebRequest() on the same server?

The curl response works absolutley fine.

Anyone else seeing these issues?

Output from the curl statement on the server which is correct and works fine.

C:\Users\Administrator>curl -vk "https://aip.maxai.uk/checkCustomerPaid?Server=ICMarketsSC-MT5-2&amp;amp;Account=7302xxx"
* Host aip.maxai.uk:443 was resolved.
* IPv6: (none)
* IPv4: 18.133.62.38
*   Trying 18.133.62.38:443...
* schannel: disabled automatic use of client certificate
* ALPN: curl offers http/1.1
* ALPN: server did not agree on a protocol. Uses default.
* Connected to aip.maxai.uk (18.133.62.38) port 443
* using HTTP/1.x
> GET /checkCustomerPaid?Server=ICMarketsSC-MT5-2&Account=7302xxx HTTP/1.1
> Host: aip.maxai.uk
> User-Agent: curl/8.14.1
> Accept: */*
>
* Request completely sent off
< HTTP/1.1 200 OK
< Server: Server
< Date: Wed, 15 Oct 2025 16:07:41 GMT
< Content-Type: application/json
< Content-Length: 1
< Connection: keep-alive
< x-amzn-RequestId: d661260b-8024-4a7f-bc72-71563ec67b57
< x-amz-apigw-id: SfwAOFehLPEF1FQ=
< X-Amzn-Trace-Id: Root=1-68efc6cd-f6ffffa61233b36328b69eb2;Parent=12175e2475aec90e;Sampled=0;Lineage=1:acb92349:0
<
Y* Connection #0 to host aip.maxai.uk left intact

Here the response from the WebRequest() call in MT5 build 5327 and build 5331 , which is from wrong server.

2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) Request headers: Content-Type: application/json
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) Connection: close
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) Full request URL: https://aip.maxai.uk/checkCustomerPaid?Server=ICMarketsSC-MT5-2&amp;Account=7302xxx
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) ✅ HTTP status: 200
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) ✅ Response body: <!doctype html><html><head><meta charset="UTF-8"/><meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,initial-scale=1"/><title>Reveal</title><link rel="icon" href="/favicon.ico"><script defer="defer" src="/js/runtime~brainspace.js"></script><script defer="defer" src="/js/332.js"></script><script defer="defer" src="/js/brainspace.js"></script></head><body></body></html>
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) ✅ Response headers: Date: Wed, 15 Oct 2025 16:08:48 GMT
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) Content-Type: text/html
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) Content-Length: 369
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) Connection: keep-alive
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) Last-Modified: Tue, 16 Sep 2025 20:17:14 GMT
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) ETag: "68c9c5ca-171"
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) server: reveal-brainspace
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) X-Reveal-Ingress: true
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) X-Reveal-Ingress-Version: 2.3.5
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) X-Permitted-Cross-Domain-Policies: none
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) X-Robots-Tag: none
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) X-Frame-Options: SAMEORIGIN
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) X-XSS-Protection: 1;mode=block
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) Cache-Control: no-cache, no-store, max-age=0
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) Pragma: no-cache
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) X-Content-Type-Options: nosniff
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) Access-Control-Allow-Headers: DNT,User-Agent,X-Requested-With,If-Modified-Since,Cache-Control,Content-Type,Range,InControlAuthToken
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) Access-Control-Expose-Headers: Content-Length,Content-Range
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) Strict-Transport-Security: max-age=63072000; preload
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) Permissions-Policy: camera=(), microphone=(), cross-origin-isolated=(self)
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) Referrer-Policy: origin-when-cross-origin
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) Content-Security-Policy: default-src 'self' *.storage.googleapis.com *.us.document360.io https://5796933.fs1.hubspotusercontent-na1.net/ https://app.pendo.io/; script-src 'self' 'unsafe-eval' 'unsafe-inline' ajax.googleapis.com d2yyd1h5u9mauk.cloudfront.net; img-src 'self' *.document360.io *.reveal11.cloud *.s3-eu-west-2.amazonaws.com *.s3.amazonaws.com *.s3.eu-west-2.amazonaws.com *.storage.googleapis.com blob: data: https://5796933.fs1.hubspotusercontent-na1.net/ https://app.pendo.io/ https://cdn.pendo.i
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) Allow: GET, POST
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) Access-Control-Allow-Methods: GET, POST
2025.10.15 16:08:48.390 MaxAiTrader v2.3.5.debug no license check (US30,D1) Accept-Ranges: bytes

Improperly formatted code edited by moderator. Please always use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code or log output.

Code button in editor

 
Hi, I am also experiencing issues with the WebRequest() function. It randomly responses from different servers instead of the URL targeted. The curl statement to the API works absolutley fine on the server. This issue is observed in version 
Build 5331
Build 5327

 
Daniel Christian Krings #:
Hi, I am also experiencing issues with the WebRequest() function. It randomly responses from different servers instead of the URL targeted. The curl statement to the API works absolutley fine on the server. This issue is observed in version 
Build 5331
Build 5327

Huh ?

Please provide more details and eventually code to reproduce your issue.

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen #Huh ? Please provide more details and eventually code to reproduce your issue.
I have moved the previous posts to this topic, as user double-posted instead of continuing the discussion on the original topic.
 
Daniel Christian Krings:

Hi, I am getting random responses for the same WebRequest() on the same server?

The curl response works absolutley fine.

Anyone else seeing these issues?

Output from the curl statement on the server which is correct and works fine.

Here the response from the WebRequest() call in MT5 build 5327 and build 5331 , which is from wrong server.

Improperly formatted code edited by moderator. Please always use the CODE button (Alt-S) when inserting code or log output.

aip.maxai.uk is not accessible.

You need to provide all relevant information about what you are doing. We just can't guess.

 

api.maxai.uk, not aip.maxai.uk ??

 

yes the correct URL is api.maxai.uk - I didn't want to expose this here

I can confirm that the issue does not happen in build version 5120.

Some of my customers did not upgrade the MT5 client version.

Where could I get hold of the version build 5120 please? This is driving me mad

 
Daniel Christian Krings #:

yes the correct URL is api.maxai.uk - I didn't want to expose this here

I can confirm that the issue does not happen in build version 5120.

Some of my customers did not upgrade the MT5 client version.

Where could I get hold of the version build 5120 please? This is driving me mad

You posted misleading information. That's not a serious way to collaborate when you get support.

You also didn't answer question...

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

WebRequest is responding from random URL

Alain Verleyen, 2025.10.15 16:21

Huh ?

Please provide more details and eventually code to reproduce your issue.

Your issue is still unclear, so if you want to have it recognize and fixed...
 

@Daniel Christian Krings

Build (beta) 5396 includes a fix for a WebRequest bug (from 5327) : "If server drops the connection, client tries to reconnect with wrong url "

Please check if it solves your issue.

New comment