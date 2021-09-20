WebRequest failed with error 5203 but CURL/PostMan are still ok
MichaelBui:Show your code, so it can be reproduced.
I've got this issue on WebRequest:
I did enabled EA and allowed the URL in MT5 setting:
However, I still can send request successfully from CURL and PostMan:
I used to run this EA for about 1 year without a problem (the last build I remember it worked is MT5 Build 1961), this issue only happen in recent months (I think because of some recent MT5 updates).
Any ideas? Also anybody is still have build 1961? Thank you in advance!
I've got my scripts work so I can confirm this now:
- Windows 7: Does NOT work ❌
- Windows 10: Does work well ✅
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I've got this issue on WebRequest:
I did enabled EA and allowed the URL in MT5 setting:
However, I still can send request successfully from CURL and PostMan:
I used to run this EA for about 1 year without a problem (the last build I remember it worked is MT5 Build 1961), this issue only happen in recent months (I think because of some recent MT5 updates).
Any ideas? Also anybody is still have build 1961? Thank you in advance!