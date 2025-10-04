Web Terminal Widget for Browser

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Hello everyone, This code does only provide a web terminal widget for MT4. Is there another snippet iframe for MT5 web Terminal I can use to integrate in my web site ?

<iframe src="https://metatraderweb.app/trade?demo_all_servers=1&amp;amp;startup_mode=open_demo&amp;startup_version=5&amp;lang=ru&amp;save_password=off" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen" style="width: 100%; height: 100%; border: none"></iframe>

Thank you,

Best Regards

[Deleted]  
Harifidy RazafindranaivoHello everyone, This code does only provide a web terminal widget for MT4. Is there another snippet iframe for MT5 web Terminal I can use to integrate in my web site ?

The MT5 webterminal URL is "https://web.metatrader.app". Please note that this is only for MetaQuotes demo accounts. For broker accounts, you will have to ask the broker for their specific URL.


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Fernando Carreiro #The MT5 webterminal URL is "https://web.metatrader.app". Please note that this is only for MetaQuotes demo accounts. For broker accounts, you will have to ask the broker for their specific URL.
I thank you so much Sir to reply to my questions. I want to build web application with MT5 Web Terminal widget but this code only works for MT4. This code really works on web browser but only for MT4. Have you a proper code for MT5 Sir ? How this widget looks like ?

Thank you
[Deleted]  
Harifidy Razafindranaivo #I thank you so much Sir to reply to my questions. I want to build web application with MT5 Web Terminal widget but this code only works for MT4. This code really works on web browser but only for MT4. Have you a proper code for MT5 Sir ? How this widget looks like ? Thank you

Please be aware, that according to the Terms and Conditions and the End-User License Agreement, you are not allowed to develop web applications for, nor use the web-terminal API, outside of normal trading, without proper authorisation from MetaQuotes. That applies to both the MT4 and MT5 web-terminal.

If you want to do that, then you need to apply to MetaQuotes for a proper authorisation and licensing, or you could be facing legal repercussions.

[Deleted]  
Fernando Carreiro #:

Please be aware, that according to the Terms and Conditions and the End-User License Agreement, you are not allowed to develop web applications for, nor use the web-terminal API, outside of normal trading, without proper authorisation from MetaQuotes. That applies to both the MT4 and MT5 web-terminal.

If you want to do that, then you need to apply to MetaQuotes for a proper authorisation and licensing, or you could be facing legal repercussions.

Thank you for your clarifying answer Sir.
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