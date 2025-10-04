Web Terminal Widget for Browser
The MT5 webterminal URL is "https://web.metatrader.app". Please note that this is only for MetaQuotes demo accounts. For broker accounts, you will have to ask the broker for their specific URL.
Please be aware, that according to the Terms and Conditions and the End-User License Agreement, you are not allowed to develop web applications for, nor use the web-terminal API, outside of normal trading, without proper authorisation from MetaQuotes. That applies to both the MT4 and MT5 web-terminal.
If you want to do that, then you need to apply to MetaQuotes for a proper authorisation and licensing, or you could be facing legal repercussions.
Please be aware, that according to the Terms and Conditions and the End-User License Agreement, you are not allowed to develop web applications for, nor use the web-terminal API, outside of normal trading, without proper authorisation from MetaQuotes. That applies to both the MT4 and MT5 web-terminal.
If you want to do that, then you need to apply to MetaQuotes for a proper authorisation and licensing, or you could be facing legal repercussions.
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Hello everyone, This code does only provide a web terminal widget for MT4. Is there another snippet iframe for MT5 web Terminal I can use to integrate in my web site ?
Thank you,
Best Regards