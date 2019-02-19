Widget to show N forex crosses at a time
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Hi,
I needed to mount a 'widget' to run from the web browser, to show me the graphics of N Forex crosses (in my case 28), in a certain period (in my case M15).
I have managed it by composing through N html IFrames a widget that offers Investing.com.
But it does not end up liking me as it is. For that reason, I would like to know if someone has mounted something similar, to study other options, from other similar widgets offered by other webs, etc.
Thank you and sorry for the offtopic!