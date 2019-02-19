Widget to show N forex crosses at a time

New comment
 

Hi,

 

I needed to mount a 'widget' to run from the web browser, to show me the graphics of N Forex crosses (in my case 28), in a certain period (in my case M15).

 

I have managed it by composing through N html IFrames a widget that offers Investing.com.

 

But it does not end up liking me as it is. For that reason, I would like to know if someone has mounted something similar, to study other options, from other similar widgets offered by other webs, etc.

 

Thank you and sorry for the offtopic!


New comment