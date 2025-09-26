What exactly is "volume" when I get the depth of market data?
daxiritchietrade: I just Googled "mql5 depth of market volume", and got the following definition: In MQL5, "depth of market" (DOM) volume refers to the aggregated volumes of pending buy and sell orders at various price levels, visible in the order book.
Instead of "Googling", why not read the official documentation? Just hit F1 in MetaTrader — Depth of Market - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
Depth of Market - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
- www.metatrader5.com
The Depth of Market (DOM) displays bids and asks for a particular instrument at the currently best prices (closest to the market). The Dept of...
Hi
