For coders : what would you like to see as value for 'x = 1.123 * 0.67' (double) in the MetaEditor Watchlist ? (see first post for more explanation). - page 3
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It's exactly what I proposed (in the original discussion thread).
I agree with you.
I am with unifying the display of doubles across the platform, esp. for coders who are not aware (or not interested) of these tiny details.
Simply, when I see some strange or unexpected result from Print(), then stepping into the debugger should not at least increase my confusion! (seeing different numbers).
I propose that:
1) the debugger adopts the same display format as the Expert log (Print).
2) For advanced users: the tooltip could be used to display the hexadecimal in memory.
I already showed that MS Visual Studio does the same thing (see here).
I am not with displaying many formats (through options or button) because it will confuse many coders.