For coders : what would you like to see as value for 'x = 1.123 * 0.67' (double) in the MetaEditor Watchlist ? (see first post for more explanation). - page 3

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Alain Verleyen #:
It's exactly what I proposed (in the original discussion thread).

I agree with you.

I am with unifying the display of doubles across the platform, esp. for coders who are not aware (or not interested) of these tiny details.

Simply, when I see some strange or unexpected result from Print(), then stepping into the debugger should not at least increase my confusion! (seeing different numbers).

I propose that:

1) the debugger adopts the same display format as the Expert log (Print).

2) For advanced users: the tooltip could be used to display the hexadecimal in memory.


I already showed that MS Visual Studio does the same thing (see here).

I am not with displaying many formats (through options or button) because it will confuse many coders.

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