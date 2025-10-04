Discussing the article: "Elevate Your Trading With Smart Money Concepts (SMC): OB, BOS, and FVG"
Of view. This would be very valauable tool. I look forward to seeing the progress of the backtesting by combining all of the strategies at the same time i.e OB, BOS and FVG. AND please could you add also a CHOCH CHANGE OF CHARACTER concept thanks
MetaQuotes:Great job
Check out the new article: Elevate Your Trading With Smart Money Concepts (SMC): OB, BOS, and FVG.
Author: Hlomohang John Borotho
Jean de #:Agreed, feel free to tweak settings/logic and explore the capabilities of the system.
Of view. This would be very valauable tool. I look forward to seeing the progress of the backtesting by combining all of the strategies at the same time i.e OB, BOS and FVG. AND please could you add also a CHOCH CHANGE OF CHARACTER concept thanks
Of view. This would be very valauable tool. I look forward to seeing the progress of the backtesting by combining all of the strategies at the same time i.e OB, BOS and FVG. AND please could you add also a CHOCH CHANGE OF CHARACTER concept thanks
MetaQuotes: Check out the new article: Elevate Your Trading With Smart Money Concepts (SMC): OB, BOS, and FVG.
Author: Hlomohang John Borotho
Such patterns used to be called Double Top or double top.
But progress does not stand still, the terminology is improving.
The Fair Value Gap is described and depicted incorrectly, please look at the correct picture in this article.
The Inverse Fair Value Gap Trading Strategy
- 2025.01.28
- www.mql5.com
An inverse fair value gap(IFVG) occurs when price returns to a previously identified fair value gap and, instead of showing the expected supportive or resistive reaction, fails to respect it. This failure can signal a potential shift in market direction and offer a contrarian trading edge. In this article, I'm going to introduce my self-developed approach to quantifying and utilizing inverse fair value gap as a strategy for MetaTrader 5 expert advisors.
Stanislav Korotky #:You are mistaken, it's the same thing, I depicted the FVG with the price/candlesticks already retraced inside the FVG zone.
The Fair Value Gap is described and depicted incorrectly, please look at the correct picture in this article.
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Check out the new article: Elevate Your Trading With Smart Money Concepts (SMC): OB, BOS, and FVG.
Elevate your trading with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) by combining Order Blocks (OB), Break of Structure (BOS), and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) into one powerful EA. Choose automatic strategy execution or focus on any individual SMC concept for flexible and precise trading.
Order Block:
An order block (OB) represents the last bullish or bearish candle before a significant market move, often signaling where institutional traders have placed orders. When price revisits these zones, they tend to act as strong areas of support or resistance, providing high-probability trade setups. In this EA, order block detection is still enhanced by integrating the Fibonacci indicator for validation, ensuring that trades align with key retracement or extension levels. As discussed in the previous article, combining OB with Fibonacci confirmation filters out weaker setups, giving traders a more reliable framework for entering and managing trades.
Author: Hlomohang John Borotho