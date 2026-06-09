Discussing the article: "Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 1): Creating the Main Repository" - page 2

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I didn't immediately notice that forks also go under their own username. So your fork would be called s22aa/ShareEA, not singwai/ShareEA.

It looks like this foreign repository got to you by mistake. It doesn't contain any activity from user @singwai, only automatic creations when converting the old repository to the new one. So not sure how to get rid of it unfortunately.

 
Aleksandr Slavskii #:

Could you please tell me how to delete some left repository?

Apparently, I added it once somehow, I don't remember when and why, and now I don't like it being there.

How to remove it?


You are among those following the repository.


Click the button again to exclude it:

 
Marsel #:

You are among those following the repository.


Click the button again to exclude it:

Clicked, the counter was 2 became 1, the eye stopped being crossed out, now you are the only one left following this repository.

//---

But it didn't change anything on my page. It's still there.

//--


 
In the screenshot in post #10, the eye was already uncrossed. That's why I didn't write to remove it from the tracked repositories. I tried adding someone else's repository to the tracked repositories, but it didn't show up in the list of repositories on the main page.
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