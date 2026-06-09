Discussing the article: "Moving to MQL5 Algo Forge (Part 1): Creating the Main Repository" - page 2
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I didn't immediately notice that forks also go under their own username. So your fork would be called s22aa/ShareEA, not singwai/ShareEA.
It looks like this foreign repository got to you by mistake. It doesn't contain any activity from user @singwai, only automatic creations when converting the old repository to the new one. So not sure how to get rid of it unfortunately.
Could you please tell me how to delete some left repository?
Apparently, I added it once somehow, I don't remember when and why, and now I don't like it being there.
How to remove it?
You are among those following the repository.
Click the button again to exclude it:
You are among those following the repository.
Click the button again to exclude it:
Clicked, the counter was 2 became 1, the eye stopped being crossed out, now you are the only one left following this repository.
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But it didn't change anything on my page. It's still there.
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