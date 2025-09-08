Sharing a product from marketplace In Freelance comment
I want to make sure it is allowed to share a product from marketplace if a customer requests, cos I remember the last time i did (though without customer requesting) , I was rejected from the job by admin..
- UT Bot Alert
- My customer disappeared
- I can't get an order. Why have there been few new orders on freelance?
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