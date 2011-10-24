Automated Trading Championship 2011: Second Week Report
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Only four participants have remained in TOP-10 to the end of the second week of the Championship. They are gery18, Tim, enivid and golders. The former leader Matúš German from Slovakia has moved from the first to the fifth place though his Expert Advisor has not made any gross mistakes. It has lost $3000 for the week and that comprises only 10% from the result fixed at the end of the last Friday. But that was enough to let other Expert Advisors gain leadership.
The Expert Advisor of Tim from Germany has made a profit equal to more than $6000 and has kept its second place. It must be noted that it performed 110 deals for two weeks and we could not find a single loss-making trade. From 31 trades 23 ones were for buy and 8 ones were for sell. Such a trading style certainly attracts attention.
The full text is available on the Championship website - Second Week Report.
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.