Automated Trading Championship 2011: Interview with Matúš German (gery18)
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On the second day of the Championship the Expert Advisor created by Matúš German (gery18) increased its capital by 2.5 times and took the lead being ahead of all competitors. Matúš himself doubts his Expert Advisor will win, he thinks that luck and high risk were the reasons of such unexpected rise.
Why is your Expert Advisor named "ManagerChampion"?
I named it so because of the strategy. When it closes a trade, the system analyzes the size of possible profit or loss it would have had, if it had been working with 1 lot. From the imaginary equity from that 1 lot it decides if it should use aggressive money management (MM) or open fewer number of lots. It is not a good idea to use only account Equity when calculating a trading volume because the Equity greatly depends on a money management method.
To calculate a trading volume I perform an averaging of results of a few previous deals: if the Equity balance is rising, aggressive money management is used, if it falls, smaller trading volume is used. I started using this method not so long ago and it probably has quite a lot of drawbacks which we will see when my Expert Advisor starts loosing its Championship rating.
The full text is available on the Championship website - Interview with Matúš German (gery18).
The Sponsors of the Automated Trading Championship 2011 are MIG Bank, Go Markets and Vantage FX. The Media Sponsor of the Championship is Forex-TSD.