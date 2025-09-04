Backtesting in MT5, data file opened but no data generated - page 2
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Your input data does not seem to be correctly formatted.
The correct format for the inputs should as follows (using CFD of futures, for the examples) ...
Bar data example ...
Tick data example ...
And remember that the tick values require the flags to be correctly set as a combination of the following ...
From your screenshot, your tick data is not correct, probably because the source data is not properly formatted for the input.
You have Bid = Ask = Last, and the flags are not properly set ...
As far as the bar data goes, regarding those with very long shadows (strange drops of the low), have a look at the bar data for those bars and compare them to the ones in the source data.
⚠️Again, I repeat, open a demo account with a broker that offers that symbol. Do it, at least, so that you can look at their bar and tick data as a reference.