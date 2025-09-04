Backtesting in MT5, data file opened but no data generated - page 2

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[Deleted]  

Your input data does not seem to be correctly formatted.

The correct format for the inputs should as follows (using CFD of futures, for the examples) ...

Bar data example ...

<DATE>,<TIME>,<OPEN>,<HIGH>,<LOW>,<CLOSE>,<TICKVOL>,<VOL>,<SPREAD>
2025.06.20,01:00:00,21524.00,21592.00,21500.00,21583.75,4752,0,25
2025.06.20,01:01:00,21583.75,21611.00,21583.75,21600.00,3746,0,100
2025.06.20,01:02:00,21600.25,21610.25,21596.25,21599.25,4465,0,25
2025.06.20,01:03:00,21599.50,21606.50,21596.00,21604.75,4960,0,75
2025.06.20,01:04:00,21604.75,21619.25,21603.50,21611.25,2723,0,25

Tick data example ...

<DATE>,<TIME>,<BID>,<ASK>,<LAST>,<VOLUME>,<FLAGS>
2025.06.20,14:00:00.160,21680.75,21683.25,,,6
2025.06.20,14:00:00.160,21679.50,,,,2
2025.06.20,14:00:00.160,21680.50,,,,2
2025.06.20,14:00:00.160,21679.50,,,,2
2025.06.20,14:00:00.160,21680.25,,,,2
2025.06.20,14:00:00.160,,21682.50,,,4
2025.06.20,14:00:00.160,21679.50,,,,2

And remember that the tick values require the flags to be correctly set as a combination of the following ...

 2 = TICK_FLAG_BID      a tick has changed a Bid price
 4 = TICK_FLAG_ASK      a tick has changed an Ask price
 8 = TICK_FLAG_LAST     a tick has changed the last deal price
16 = TICK_FLAG_VOLUME   a tick has changed a volume
32 = TICK_FLAG_BUY      a tick is a result of a buy deal
64 = TICK_FLAG_SELL     a tick is a result of a sell deal
 
I checked the imported data and you can see what I got in the attached screen shots. I attached a screen shot of my original data which I transformed into simpler tick data and M1 data using a python code.
[Deleted]  
Jed2025 #I checked the imported data and you can see what I got in the attached screen shots. I attached a screen shot of my original data which I transformed into simpler tick data and M1 data using a python code.

From your screenshot, your tick data is not correct, probably because the source data is not properly formatted for the input.

You have Bid = Ask = Last, and the flags are not properly set ...


As far as the bar data goes, regarding those with very long shadows (strange drops of the low), have a look at the bar data for those bars and compare them to the ones in the source data.

⚠️Again, I repeat, open a demo account with a broker that offers that symbol. Do it, at least, so that you can look at their bar and tick data as a reference.

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