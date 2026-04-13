Indicators: Candle Pattern Recognition Unit

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Candle Pattern Recognition Unit:

An indicator to detect and mark all popular candle patterns

Candle Pattern Recognition Unit

Author: Conor Mcnamara

 
Automated-Trading:

Candle Pattern Recognition Unit:

Author: Conor Mcnamara

Yes enjoy working 
 
Lonlon Tobias #:
Yes enjoy working 
Best of luck with it and I hope it becomes a good complementary trading tool
 

Nice one! Looks pretty good on a D1 chart of the Fiber. I took the liberty of adding color inputs to the line objects. I see a 🤖 based on this in my coding future.

daily

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

Nice one! Looks pretty good on a D1 chart of the Fiber. I took the liberty of adding color inputs to the line objects. I see a 🤖 based on this in my coding future.


Hope you find some worth in it. I don't trust all candlestick patterns, but some definitely have statistical significance. And if the market cuts above a bearish pattern - you could potentially see it as a "break of pattern" signifying market divergence
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