Indicators: Candle Pattern Recognition Unit
Automated-Trading:Yes enjoy working
Candle Pattern Recognition Unit:
Author: Conor Mcnamara
Ryan L Johnson #:Hope you find some worth in it. I don't trust all candlestick patterns, but some definitely have statistical significance. And if the market cuts above a bearish pattern - you could potentially see it as a "break of pattern" signifying market divergence
Nice one! Looks pretty good on a D1 chart of the Fiber. I took the liberty of adding color inputs to the line objects. I see a 🤖 based on this in my coding future.
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Candle Pattern Recognition Unit:
An indicator to detect and mark all popular candle patterns
Author: Conor Mcnamara