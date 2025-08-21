Store values used by a user of an indicator
Adriaan Abraham Slingerland: Given MQL5 (or 4), is there a way to store the values choosen by a user so the next time my indicator is used those values are in the input form?
In the actual input fields? No!
But the parameters set by the user, can be saved to a file and loaded back (by the user).
Another option is to save them to Global Terminal Variables and loaded programmatically the next time, ignoring the inputs set in the Inputs window.
Documentation on MQL5: Global Variables of the Terminal
- www.mql5.com
There is a group set of functions for working with global variables. Global variables of the client terminal should not be mixed up with variables...
Fernando Carreiro #:
In the actual input fields? No!
But the parameters set by the user, can be saved to a file and loaded back (by the user).
Another option is to save them to Global Terminal Variables and loaded programmatically the next time, ignoring the inputs set in the Inputs window.
Thank you Fernando. Going to work on User Instructions :-)
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Greeting,
Given MQL5 (or 4), is there a way to store the values choosen by a user so the next time my indicator is used those values are in the input form?
Hope to hear, Adriaan.