Experts: EMA_RSI_RISK-EA
Hello,
replace this line
if (TradeLong && bullCross && rsi >= RSI_Buy_Thresh && !hasPos)
with this
if (TradeLong && !hasPos)
and this line:
if (TradeShort && bearCross && rsi <= RSI_Sell_Thresh && !hasPos)
with this:
if (TradeShort && !hasPos)
MQL #:
Hello,
replace this line
with this
and this line:
with this:
no solution, that's just essentially removing the signal logic and making it trade randomly.
I have attached a fixed version
Files:
Hi. Thank you for the fixed ea.
I downloaded it but did not add those 2 changes in the coding.
Instead I downloaded the fixed ea.
Its on my chart on XAUUUSD 5 Min and the bot is blue on auto trading but is not taking trades.
Please advise as I am very excited about this.
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EMA_RSI_RISK-EA:
Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) to generate trading signals. Includes risk management features and trading time filter.
Author: solyemam