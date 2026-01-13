Experts: EMA_RSI_RISK-EA

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EMA_RSI_RISK-EA:

Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) to generate trading signals. Includes risk management features and trading time filter.

Author: solyemam

[Deleted]  

Hi, it looks interesting but I don't get any results in backtest:









No errors in Journal but also no trades...

 

Hello,

replace this line 

if (TradeLong && bullCross && rsi >= RSI_Buy_Thresh && !hasPos)

with this 

if (TradeLong && !hasPos)

and this line:

if (TradeShort && bearCross && rsi <= RSI_Sell_Thresh && !hasPos)

with this:

if (TradeShort  && !hasPos)
 
MQL #:

Hello,

replace this line 

with this 

and this line:

with this:

no solution, that's just essentially removing the signal logic and making it trade randomly. 

I have attached a fixed version

Files:
EMA_RSI_RISK_EA_Fixes.mq5  17 kb
 

Hi. Thank you for the fixed ea.

I downloaded it but did not add those 2 changes  in the coding.

Instead I downloaded the fixed ea.

Its on my chart on XAUUUSD 5 Min and the bot is blue on auto trading but is not taking trades.

Please advise as I am very excited about this.

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