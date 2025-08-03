Hello, new build of MT5 displayed black screen for strategy tester, optimization columns also have black background. How can I switch back to white screen?
Hello, new build of MT5 displayed black screen for strategy tester, optimization columns also have black background. How can I switch back to white screen?
Files:
Screenshot_2025-08-03_100438.jpg 44 kb
Also, please refer to the following post by MetaQuotes:
Fernando Carreiro #:
Also, please refer to the following post by MetaQuotes:
Done. Thanks You.
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