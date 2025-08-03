Optimization Graph not showing all results
if you are using fast genetic based option then it won't do every combination just a certain amount of them. If you select complete optimization option it will do every possible combination but takes a lot longer. Its also easy to overfit with both lol if you don't really know what your doing/optimizing.
I should have mentioned that I am using the full slow optimization. As the two images in my post show, entries in the list are not shown in the graph.
(PS. I have a background in optimizing large scale systems and am well aware of the danger of overfitting.)
I should have mentioned that I am using the full slow optimization. As the two images in my post show, entries in the list are not shown in the graph.
(PS. I have a background in optimizing large scale systems and am well aware of the danger of overfitting.)
idk clicking out into the graph and then back into the opt results loads all of them for me
- The Results table is not updated in real-time while the optimisation is running (even if the Auto-scroll is enabled). You have to click on another tab and click back for it to update. It will, however, update fully once the optimisation is finished.
- Also, make sure you have not activated any of the special filters. A check-mark means that they will be shown, and disabled means that it will be filtered out of the results. So, enable all the check-marks to see all the results.
- The Results table is not updated in real-time while the optimisation is running (even if the Auto-scroll is enabled). You have to click on another tab and click back for it to update. It will, however, update fully once the optimisation is finished.
- Also, make sure you have not activated any of the special filters. A check-mark means that they will be shown, and disabled means that it will be filtered out of the results. So, enable all the check-marks to see all the results.
I had tried all these things: switching between different displays of the graph, through all the 1-dimensional displays, the 2-dimensional, 3-dimensional. It didn't update. While the optimization is running switching between display modes does update the graph. But in the described case I had the results not showing up in the graphical display after the optimization was completed. And no filters are active, in none of my runs. I usually update the optimization results by just clicking on the Overview tab.
I had observed this strange behavior - graph not showing all results - once or twice before, but never to such an extent. Well, it seems that it is nothing which occurs frequently. Maybe just some strange glitch without any serious consequence.
Thanks all!
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I sometimes see that the optimization graph does not show all results. As can be seen in the attached image, the columns in the 1-dimensional graph have no points for SellTP 120, 220, and 240. However, in the listing of the optimization results there are entries for these configurations. In fact, each SellTP value has 48 different configurations. Also strange: at the bottom it displays 256 of 256 (highlighted in yellow), yet the number of passes goes all the way up to 383, i.e. all 384 parameter configurations are in the list.
Has anyone observed such a behavior as well and found a remedy? I cannot find any option to refresh the display, and switching between different graphs, or displaying different parameters does not solve the problem. In fact, the 2-dimension graph is also showing gaps, as shown in the second image.
Comments and suggestions welcome!