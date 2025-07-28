Experts: Viral MACD Strategy (3.5M+ Views) — Recreated and Automated
It doesnt start in MT4 once download it. Can you help me ? The hut in the Expert appears empty white while others ready to be use solid yellow. Thanks a lot and very good job developing this tool and sharing it with us.
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Viral MACD Strategy (3.5M+ Views) — Recreated and Automated:
This Expert Advisor implements a well-known MACD strategy made popular through a viral video. It combines MACD signals with trend and support/resistance filters.
Author: Peter Mueller