Issue with Profile Visual

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Hello, 

I have added a new photo onto my portfolio and I have tried several images size 200 x 200. For some reason, its blocking the stats section on my profile. Does anyone know how to fix the issue? Thank you.  Portfolio Image Issue

 

I don't see the same thing, it looks alright on desktop Google Chrome.

Maybe its a brower issue.

 

All good on desktop MS Edge as well:

Vargas

Maybe check your device's display resolution settings.

 
VICTOR ANGEL VARGAS VARGAS:

Hello, 

I have added a new photo onto my portfolio and I have tried several images size 200 x 200. For some reason, its blocking the stats section on my profile. Does anyone know how to fix the issue? Thank you. 

I see everything fine.. no issue! maybe you need to refresh your page or close the application and restart again. 

 
This is a responsivity issue in the page. It has always been there.
 

with scale 100% it looks normal.




with scale 125%


 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

I don't see the same thing, it looks alright on desktop Google Chrome.

Maybe its a brower issue.

Thank you. Even though is shows differently to me, its a relief to know it shows correctly for everyone else. 

 
Samuel Manoel De Souza #:


[W]ith scale 125%

Interesting. 125% Zoom in MS Edge browser:

Vargas

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