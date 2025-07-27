Issue with Profile Visual
I don't see the same thing, it looks alright on desktop Google Chrome.
Maybe its a brower issue.
VICTOR ANGEL VARGAS VARGAS:
Hello,
I have added a new photo onto my portfolio and I have tried several images size 200 x 200. For some reason, its blocking the stats section on my profile. Does anyone know how to fix the issue? Thank you.
I see everything fine.. no issue! maybe you need to refresh your page or close the application and restart again.
This is a responsivity issue in the page. It has always been there.
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Hello,
I have added a new photo onto my portfolio and I have tried several images size 200 x 200. For some reason, its blocking the stats section on my profile. Does anyone know how to fix the issue? Thank you.