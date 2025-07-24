Validation Failed
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Hi,
I'm seeking assistance with listing my Expert Advisor (EA) on the MetaTrader 5 Marketplace.
The EA is specifically designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) and compiles without any errors or warnings in MetaEditor.
However, when I attempt to submit the EA, the automatic validation fails with the following error:
It appears that the issue arises because the EA is not intended to operate on EURUSD, which is used by default during the Marketplace validation process. Since my EA is restricted to XAUUSD, it exits in OnInit() if the symbol does not match.
How can I modify the EA to pass Marketplace validation while still keeping it limited to XAUUSD in real use?