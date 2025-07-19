How to view leverage for specific symbol
Hi, on cTrader I can clearly see the leverage per symbol:
However, on MT5, I just can't find the leverage at all. I know that the leverage differs from symbol to symbol by means of practical testing, and comparing the market value with the used margin.
Is there any way to quickly see the leverage per symbol and also per lot size as in cTrader? If not, could that be added to MT5 in the future?
Thanks.
Hi, you can print the leverage in your journal.
void OnStart() { string symbol = "XAUUSD"; // or any other symbol like "BTCUSD", "EURUSD" double marginRate = 0.0; if(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL) != 0) { double marginInitial = SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_MARGIN_INITIAL); Print("Initial Margin: ", marginInitial); } if(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED) != 0) { double marginHedged = SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_MARGIN_HEDGED); Print("Hedged Margin: ", marginHedged); } // Margin rate (used to infer leverage) if(SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_MARGIN_RATE) && SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE)) { double contractSize = SymbolInfoDouble(symbol, SYMBOL_TRADE_CONTRACT_SIZE); SymbolInfoMarginRate(symbol, ORDER_TYPE_BUY, marginRate); double leverage = 1.0 / marginRate; Print("Effective Leverage for ", symbol, " is: ", leverage); } else { Print("Margin info not available for symbol: ", symbol); } }
Hi, on cTrader I can clearly see the leverage per symbol:
However, on MT5, I just can't find the leverage at all. I know that the leverage differs from symbol to symbol by means of practical testing, and comparing the market value with the used margin.
Is there any way to quickly see the leverage per symbol and also per lot size as in cTrader? If not, could that be added to MT5 in the future?
Thanks.
MT5 shows the margin, not the leverage. Look at the bottom of the specifications window.
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Hi, on cTrader I can clearly see the leverage per symbol:
However, on MT5, I just can't find the leverage at all. I know that the leverage differs from symbol to symbol by means of practical testing, and comparing the market value with the used margin.
Is there any way to quickly see the leverage per symbol and also per lot size as in cTrader? If not, could that be added to MT5 in the future?
Thanks.