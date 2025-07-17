Automated product validation completed with errors

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Hey all, is this a system error or an issue with my product ? Any way to resolve this ?

Thanks in advance.

 
I found one thread with the similar issue discussed:
indicator market validation no history data from [solved]  
indicator market validation no history data from [solved] - I'm trying to find out why my indicator failed; How do I do in this case?
indicator market validation no history data from [solved] - I'm trying to find out why my indicator failed; How do I do in this case?
  • 2025.05.25
  • Lorentzos Roussos
  • www.mql5.com
Based on my previous experience of posing in codebase, if its a maintenance error it could be resolved automatically else mods may notify admin in case if its an issue with all indicators. You may try posting a different indicator but not publish it in order to find if that passes mql5 tester. Installation failed, others are working
 
Sergey Golubev #:
I found one thread with the similar issue discussed:
indicator market validation no history data from [solved]  

Thank you, the issue is was resolved by "skipping" the year 2023:

   if(TimeYear(time[0]) == 2023)
      {
         return rates_total;
      }
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