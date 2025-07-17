Automated product validation completed with errors
I found one thread with the similar issue discussed:
indicator market validation no history data from [solved]
indicator market validation no history data from [solved]
indicator market validation no history data from [solved] - I'm trying to find out why my indicator failed; How do I do in this case?
- 2025.05.25
- Lorentzos Roussos
- www.mql5.com
Based on my previous experience of posing in codebase, if its a maintenance error it could be resolved automatically else mods may notify admin in case if its an issue with all indicators. You may try posting a different indicator but not publish it in order to find if that passes mql5 tester. Installation failed, others are working
Sergey Golubev #:
I found one thread with the similar issue discussed:
indicator market validation no history data from [solved]
I found one thread with the similar issue discussed:
indicator market validation no history data from [solved]
Thank you, the issue is was resolved by "skipping" the year 2023:
if(TimeYear(time[0]) == 2023) { return rates_total; }
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hey all, is this a system error or an issue with my product ? Any way to resolve this ?
Thanks in advance.