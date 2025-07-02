CPU model: Intel Core i7-14700
I think you should turn on a feature from the BIOS for the CPU treads to be visible and it should be 24 if I`m not mistaken
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For some reason during optimization i only have access to 16 cores....How can i get access to the rest of my cores locally? I dont want to use the local network farm, as i remember i wasnt using more than 16