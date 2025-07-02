CPU model: Intel Core i7-14700

New comment
 

   


For some reason during optimization i only have access to 16 cores....How can i get access to the rest of my cores locally? I dont want to use the local network farm, as i remember i wasnt using more than 16

 
I think you should turn on a feature from the BIOS for the CPU treads to be visible and it should be 24 if I`m not mistaken
 
Kaloyan Ivanov #:
I think you should turn on a feature from the BIOS for the CPU treads to be visible and it should be 24 if I`m not mistaken
I will try that thank you
 
isaiah allen #:
I will try that thank you
That doesn’t work btw 
 
Kaloyan Ivanov #:
I think you should turn on a feature from the BIOS for the CPU treads to be visible and it should be 24 if I`m not mistaken
That didn’t work 
 
isaiah allen #:
That didn’t work 

contact service desk, they may have a suggestion. or if they think it is a bug, then, they will forward your issue onto the developers.

New comment