Indicators: HLPeak_Trend

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HLPeak_Trend:

High/Low Peak Trend

HLPeak_Trend

Author: Elmo Ferrera

 
when we refresh the chart signal not same kindly solve this issue 
 
sidra siddiqui #:
when we refresh the chart signal not same kindly solve this issue 

Thank you very much for testing and reporting the issue.

I found the issue and had been fixed.

Please view the code and you can see my comments of my modification.

Please download and try again.

 
here i check again same issue if i refresh chart or back test indicator signal result is change kindly solve this error
Files:
same_issue.png  30 kb
 
sidra siddiqui #:
here i check again same issue if i refresh chart or back test indicator signal result is change kindly solve this error

I've reviewed the code and your images attached in your message.

Please see on this illustration images the issue:

Issue#1

The code have been modified by adding index buffer "bufDir[]" to hold the previous bar direction.

Signal is clculated in every tick of the current bar, and therefore posible repaint signal.

In your EA, you can use the first event signal changed and ignore the lock/unlock signal

to use as entry criteria.

Or on new bar event, take the previous bar signal as your entry criteria.


Please see my comments on the code.

Again, your continues testing and reporting the issue is highly appreciated.

 
Hi
can you please add an alarm and popup window as soon as the Indi shows "strong up" or "strong down" for the first time?
 
Meta2 #:
Hi
can you please add an alarm and popup window as soon as the Indi shows "strong up" or "strong down" for the first time?

Added Alert code on the attached file.

The alert was placed on new bar event based on the status of the previous bar, to avoid alert on possible multiple triggers of Up/Down signal on the current bar.

 
Many thanks !!
 
can you give buy and sell arrow and b
Elmo Ferrera #:

Added Alert code on the attached file.

The alert was placed on new bar event based on the status of the previous bar, to avoid alert on possible multiple triggers of Up/Down signal on the current bar.

uffer, please
 
kasilingam subbiah #:
can you give buy and sell arrow and b uffer, please

Please use the attached file with added arrow for Up and Down signal.

Use buffer #6 for Up signal and #7 for down signal.

Value = EMPTY_VALUE for non-active signal.

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