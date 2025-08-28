Indicators: Advanced compound interest calculator for the trader

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Advanced compound interest calculator for the trader:

A compound interest calculator for the trader. Calculates, based on your parameters, your risk of ruin, and the optimal risk per trade. Gives a forecast of your capital size in a year, month, and at the end of the term.

Advanced compound interest calculator for the trader

Author: Yevgeniy Koshtenko

 
"In 2 years" sounds!
My summers are my wealth ))
Imho, the display of large numbers should be made bitwise ($20,713,254.94).
Otherwise, it's a scary tool - it will suck all liquidity from Forex....
 
Denis Kirichenko #:
"In 2 years" sounds!
My summers are my wealth ))
Imho, the display of large numbers should be done bit by bit ($20,713,254.94).
Otherwise, it is a scary tool - it will suck all the liquidity from Forex....

Fixed declensions and added separators by number classes

 
Help me understand what to do because I'm a dummy.
 
Easy Compound Percentage Calculator for Accurate Growth Estimates. Use this compound percentage calculator to check how your savings or investment can grow over time with interest. Get clear results by entering your amount, rate, and time period.
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