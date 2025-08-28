Indicators: Advanced compound interest calculator for the trader
"In 2 years" sounds!
My summers are my wealth ))
Imho, the display of large numbers should be made bitwise ($20,713,254.94).
Otherwise, it's a scary tool - it will suck all liquidity from Forex....
Help me understand what to do because I'm a dummy.
Easy Compound Percentage Calculator for Accurate Growth Estimates. Use this compound percentage calculator to check how your savings or investment can grow over time with interest. Get clear results by entering your amount, rate, and time period.
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Advanced compound interest calculator for the trader:
A compound interest calculator for the trader. Calculates, based on your parameters, your risk of ruin, and the optimal risk per trade. Gives a forecast of your capital size in a year, month, and at the end of the term.
Author: Yevgeniy Koshtenko