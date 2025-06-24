payment method removal

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i want to remove my payment method from mql5. Tell me how to remove my card.

 
ZaheerKhalidi want to remove my payment method from mql5. Tell me how to remove my card.

Go to the following link and there click on the red cross as shown in the image.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zaheerkhalid/accounting/topup


 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

Go to the following link and there click on the red cross as shown in the image.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zaheerkhalid/accounting/topup


I want to reverse my payment how can .Tell me how to reverse it.
 
RETHABILE SIBIYA #:
I want to reverse my payment how can .Tell me how to reverse it.

What payment do you want to reverse?

 
RETHABILE SIBIYA #I want to reverse my payment how can .Tell me how to reverse it.

Unfortunately, payments made through your account are non-reversible and non-refundable, as clearly stated in the official rules: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/302

MQL5 Services top-ups can only be spent in the community, while back withdrawals are not supported. If you have erroneously topped up your MQL5 account, please contact us via Service Desk.

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