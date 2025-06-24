payment method removal
ZaheerKhalid: i want to remove my payment method from mql5. Tell me how to remove my card.
Go to the following link and there click on the red cross as shown in the image.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zaheerkhalid/accounting/topup
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:I want to reverse my payment how can .Tell me how to reverse it.
Go to the following link and there click on the red cross as shown in the image.
Go to the following link and there click on the red cross as shown in the image.
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zaheerkhalid/accounting/topup
RETHABILE SIBIYA #: I want to reverse my payment how can .Tell me how to reverse it.
Unfortunately, payments made through your account are non-reversible and non-refundable, as clearly stated in the official rules: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/302
MQL5 Services top-ups can only be spent in the community, while back withdrawals are not supported. If you have erroneously topped up your MQL5 account, please contact us via Service Desk.
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i want to remove my payment method from mql5. Tell me how to remove my card.