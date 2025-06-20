Error publishing Dow Jones robot - US30 EA

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Hello and regards.
I want to publish a robot designed only for Dow Jones but when loading and testing in the MQL5 market it tests on the EURUSD symbol and gives the following error:
test on EURUSD,H1 (netting)
symbol US30 does not exist
there are no trading operations

[Deleted]  
It is forbidden to limit the functionality of the EA to only a selected symbol. And if instead of Symbol(), you passed the name of a specific symbol, it is even worse. Because the name of the symbol may differ from one broker to another.
 
Vasile Verdes #:
selected symbol

This process of testing an automated trading robot is not logical and correct. We optimize and develop a robot with a specific strategy for a specific symbol. But when it is released to the market, it is tested with a different symbol. Surely the test result will be wrong. Because this strategy is not for this symbol.

[Deleted]  
Mohammadreza Zareimanoujan #:

This process of testing an automated trading robot is not logical and correct. We optimize and develop a robot with a specific strategy for a specific symbol. But when it is released to the market, it is tested with a different symbol. Surely the test result will be wrong. Because this strategy is not for this symbol.

The validator does not check whether the EA is profitable or not on every symbol, but only its functionality. Further, in the description, you can write for which symbol it was designed. So there is no drama, if you do not put restrictions in the EA
 
Mohammadreza Zareimanoujan #:

This process of testing an automated trading robot is not logical and correct. We optimize and develop a robot with a specific strategy for a specific symbol. But when it is released to the market, it is tested with a different symbol. Surely the test result will be wrong. Because this strategy is not for this symbol.

Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market - blog post:

There are no trading operations

This error is specific for expert advisers only. The rule is: expert advisers must trade. If your robot should be used only on a specific symbol timeframe, then here is what MetaQuotes say: "Products can not apply restrictions. All limitations should be marked as recommendations in the product description."
Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market
Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market
  • 2017.08.07
  • www.mql5.com
If you're distributing some products for MetaTrader 4/5 via the Market, you probably know that a special "welcome" stage of automatic product validation has been added recently by MetaQuotes on the
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