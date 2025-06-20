Error publishing Dow Jones robot - US30 EA
- Discussion of article "The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market"
- Test on EURUSD,H1 (netting) tester stopped because OnInit returns non-zero code -1 disconnected there are no trading operations
- Gold
selected symbol
This process of testing an automated trading robot is not logical and correct. We optimize and develop a robot with a specific strategy for a specific symbol. But when it is released to the market, it is tested with a different symbol. Surely the test result will be wrong. Because this strategy is not for this symbol.
This process of testing an automated trading robot is not logical and correct. We optimize and develop a robot with a specific strategy for a specific symbol. But when it is released to the market, it is tested with a different symbol. Surely the test result will be wrong. Because this strategy is not for this symbol.
This process of testing an automated trading robot is not logical and correct. We optimize and develop a robot with a specific strategy for a specific symbol. But when it is released to the market, it is tested with a different symbol. Surely the test result will be wrong. Because this strategy is not for this symbol.
Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market - blog post:
This error is specific for expert advisers only. The rule is: expert advisers must trade. If your robot should be used only on a specific symbol timeframe, then here is what MetaQuotes say: "Products can not apply restrictions. All limitations should be marked as recommendations in the product description."
- 2017.08.07
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