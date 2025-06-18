Indicators: MACD coloured histogram
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MACD coloured histogram:
The MACD Coloured Histogram is an enhanced version of the classic MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator, designed to provide a clearer and more intuitive visual analysis of market momentum. This indicator combines traditional MACD functionalities with a dynamic histogram that changes colour based on the relationship between the MACD Line and the Signal Line, allowing traders to quickly identify trends, reversal points and moments of indecision in the market.
Author: Gustavo Franthesco Kerntopf