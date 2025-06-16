MQl5 Log In
Are you talking about Community tab login in Metatrader?
- Your login is 50493191 because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/50493191
- and your password is the native forum password (which is not related to email and to google/facebook for example).
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So, check everything to be in correct one (and check Metatrader journal for errors which may indicate some reason about it) ... besides, you can change the password by using the following:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
i can't login with my google account because mt4 pc terminal not have google login options
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.05 21:49If you forgot your password, or you registered using google or facebook so use the following link to get new password for example:
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
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More (for advanced research about the reasons):
- login authorization failed: the thread
- summary for all the reasons: #4
- 2024.02.07
- Colin
- www.mql5.com
Hello - I can log into my MQl5 account fine on browser, but when i do so within the metatrader app it doesn't work. Any idea what's going on?
Make sure you have entered the correct username and password on the corresponding MT5 settings tab:
Also check if there are any errors in the journal:
No i mean here, so I can add a purchased EA to my account. I know what my password is as it allows me to log in on the web browser
Login to website and the login to Community tab may be slightly different (by requirement for example).
For example -
1. you loged to website/forum ... because you are making the posts here.
2. And the second login to MQL5 is the Community tab:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
...
Sergey Golubev, 2024.03.08 07:00
Fill Community tab of your Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (and with Metatrader journal confirmation of sucessful login), for example - I filled Community tab with the confirmation:
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3. The 3rd login is to your trading account (demo or live/real), but we are not discussing any trading accounts here because all of them are related to the brokers only.
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There are no any other login possibilities: there are 3 only.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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