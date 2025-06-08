Custom Graphical Interface
Hello everyone,
I have searched all around that subject on internet to pick up how to add a custom canvas element on a panel window from EasyAndFastGui library MT5.
I Want to add a circle section on my window through its id. Anyone can help me how to do that.
Thank you,
- Any questions from newcomers on MQL4 and MQL5, help and discussion on algorithms and codes
- How to add another indicator
- Discussion of article "Studying the CCanvas Class. How to Draw Transparent Objects"
Harifidy Razafindranaivo:
Hello everyone,
Hello everyone,
I have searched all around that subject on internet to pick up how to add a custom canvas element on a panel window from EasyAndFastGui library MT5.
I Want to add a circle section on my window through its id. Anyone can help me how to do that.
Thank you,
A circle on the chart or a circular section on the panel ?
Lorentzos Roussos #:The idea is the same with these controls but instead I want to create canvas circle section on my panel Window background. I've tried through cwindow id but that did not work.
you mean these ?
Thank you Sir for response.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register