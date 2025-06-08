Custom Graphical Interface

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[Deleted]  
Hello everyone,

I have searched all around that subject on internet to pick up how to add a custom canvas element on a panel window from EasyAndFastGui library MT5. 

I Want to add a circle section on my window through its id. Anyone can help me how to do that. 

Thank you,
 
Harifidy Razafindranaivo:
Hello everyone,

I have searched all around that subject on internet to pick up how to add a custom canvas element on a panel window from EasyAndFastGui library MT5. 

I Want to add a circle section on my window through its id. Anyone can help me how to do that. 

Thank you,

A circle on the chart or a circular section on the panel ?

[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #:

A circle on the chart or a circular section on the panel ?

A circle section on the panel window.



 
Harifidy Razafindranaivo #:
A circle section on the panel window.



you mean these ? 


[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #:

you mean these ? 


The idea is the same with these controls but instead I want to create canvas circle section on my panel Window background. I've tried through cwindow id but that did not work.

Thank you Sir for response.
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