How to create arrow object with filled white circle as background?
You could draw an ellipse as a circle and then an arrow at its center.
Keith Watford:
You could draw an ellipse as a circle and then an arrow at its center.
You could draw an ellipse as a circle and then an arrow at its center.
Please Example code to include arrow in an ellipse.
Apiciotomy Anatomy:You can add this line after creation(instead of your first line):
Please Example code to include arrow in an ellipse.
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,220); // Set the arrow code
Apiciotomy Anatomy:Use "bars" chart instead of candlesticks.
I try many solution.But Can't do that.
I try many solution.But Can't do that.
Who can help me?
Plz show simple Code for me.
Thank you!!!
Alain Verleyen:Thank you. I use "bars" chart that ok.
Use "bars" chart instead of candlesticks.
Use "bars" chart instead of candlesticks.
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I try many solution.But Can't do that.
Who can help me?
Plz show simple Code for me.
Thank you!!!