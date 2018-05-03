How to create arrow object with filled white circle as background?

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           ObjectSet(name, OBJPROP_ARROWCODE, 1); 
           ObjectSet(name, OBJPROP_COLOR, clrBlue);
            ObjectSet(name, OBJPROP_STYLE, STYLE_DOT);

Arrow_right

I try many solution.But Can't do that.
Who can help me?
Plz show simple Code for me.
Thank you!!!

 
You could draw an ellipse as a circle and then an arrow at its center.
 
Keith Watford:
You could draw an ellipse as a circle and then an arrow at its center.

Please Example code to include arrow in an ellipse.

 
Apiciotomy Anatomy:

Please Example code to include arrow in an ellipse.

You can add this line after creation(instead of your first line):
ObjectSetInteger(0,name,OBJPROP_ARROWCODE,220);    // Set the arrow code
 
Apiciotomy Anatomy:


I try many solution.But Can't do that.
Who can help me?
Plz show simple Code for me.
Thank you!!!

Use "bars" chart instead of candlesticks.
 
Alain Verleyen:
Use "bars" chart instead of candlesticks.
Thank you. I use "bars" chart that ok.
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