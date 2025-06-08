Growth issue
I have recently connected a new signal in the MT4 section. Although the actual growth is 9%, the platform is showing only 4%. Anyone can help?
This signal is monitored since today only so the actual monitored growth is unknown for now (it should pass at least one month by monitoring to get the monitored growth).
Besides, the growth is calculated by signal system in automatic way, for example:
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
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Besides, you can read some warning message on the left side of your signal page -
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service - Trader Signals Service - The most frequently asked questions will be collected and processed in this topic
- 2013.02.20
- MetaQuotes
- www.mql5.com
The most frequently asked questions related to the signals service will be collected and processed in this topic. I do not want to broadcast it anymore. Full permission to perform trading is checked for each detected symbol
Besides, there is one thread which every signal provider should read (it is about growth and the drawdown) -
Signals - Reliability - How do you understand the Reliability Index for Signal providers?
- 2018.12.07
- Peter Williams
- www.mql5.com
How do i understand the reliability index for signal providers. Discussion about the signals is prohibited on the forum so i can only remind the following - from this thead: metatrader 5 trading signals redefined - are there any reliable signals providers. You can go to the signals page and sort the signals based on reliability for example
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