Impossible to log in to mql5 forge
Impossible to log in to mql5 forge with my mql5.com credentials.
I wonder if some characters are not forbidden in the password or if it is necessary to have a max or min length ?
Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy:
Impossible to log in to mql5 forge with my mql5.com credentials.
Impossible to log in to mql5 forge with my mql5.com credentials.
I wonder if some characters are not forbidden in the password or if it is necessary to have a max or min length ?
Personally, I haven’t had any issues using my credentials. The password is quite long, with numeric characters, symbols, etc., so I don't think that's the problem.
What error message are you getting?
I don't have much of a message except that login is not accepted...
I think he's stumbling over a " that's in my password
Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy #:Your login is william210 because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/william210
I don't have much of a message except that login is not accepted...
I don't have much of a message except that login is not accepted...
I think he's stumbling over a " that's in my password
and your password is same with Community tab in Metatrader ...
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Anyway - it works for me (with same as Community tab login and password for example).
I know about my login, William210, thx.
And I took over and even changed the password for a new one. But nothing helps.
I just added a 2 at the end of my old one which contains a whole bunch of special characters
I can't reproduce it, but in one of the error messages I got a remark about the "
Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy #:I do not know - it is important or not ... but your login is william210 (not William210).
I know about my login, William210, thx.
I know about my login, William210, thx.
Because the link to your profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/william210
Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy #: I can't reproduce it, but in one of the error messages I got a remark about the "Password must be at least 8 characters long and include at least one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, and one number.
Special characters, symbols, etc. are not allowed. Please read carefully how the password should look like.
The new password on mql5 has been accepted.
So it has to meet the criteria, right?
Would the criteria of the forge be different ?
Gerard William G J B M Dinh Sy #:Supposedly, they are the same, since Algo Forge is nothing more than an extension of this website, it wouldn't make sense for it to be governed by different rules in this regard.
The new password on mql5 has been accepted.
The new password on mql5 has been accepted.
So it has to meet the criteria, right?
Would the criteria of the forge be different ?
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:It's not the same site.
Supposedly, they are the same, since Algo Forge is nothing more than an extension of this website, it wouldn't make sense for it to be governed by different rules in this regard.
Supposedly, they are the same, since Algo Forge is nothing more than an extension of this website, it wouldn't make sense for it to be governed by different rules in this regard.
The url is different.
If it were the same site, there would be no need for a login
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