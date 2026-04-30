Algo Forge vs Code Base
I know you've already seen this announcement (you posted in it), but I think all the information we have at the moment is this:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
New MetaTrader 5 Platform Build 5100: Transition to Git and MQL5 Algo Forge developer hub, dark theme and interface improvements
MetaQuotes, 2025.05.30 12:13
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal
- MetaEditor: We have completely revised MQL5 Storage, replacing Subversion with Git as the version control system. Git is the global standard for developers, offering enhanced reliability and flexibility in code management.
- Flexible branching and merging – create separate branches for new features or experiments and easily merge them into the main project version.
- Faster repository operations – unlike Subversion, Git stores all data locally, making commits, version switching, and change comparisons significantly faster.
- Offline work capability – no need for a constant server connection: commit changes locally and push them to an online repository whenever convenient.
- Advanced change tracking – easily review version history, track modifications with timestamps and authors, and revert to previous versions without complications.
- Superior merge functionality – advanced comparison and merge tools help minimize conflicts and streamline collaborative development.
A new level of collaborative development
With the transition to Git, we are introducing MQL5 Algo Forge, a new online portal for project management. More than just a project list, it is a full-fledged social network for developers – essentially, GitHub for algorithmic traders. Follow interesting developers, create teams, and collaborate on projects effortlessly.
View project details: structure, files, commits, branches, and more. Track individual contributions, create documentation, and share projects online.
Monitor all code changes: detect new, modified, and deleted lines. If issues arise, assign tasks to developers directly within the project.
To enhance Git usability, we have redesigned the Navigator and the active code editing window. We have also introduced a dedicated Git menu on the MetaEditor toolbar:
Comprehensive Git documentation will be available soon.
what is the difference ?
You probably mean difference between the new storage system (Forge) and the old one ? Because it has nothing to do with "Code base".
The big difference is the underlying system, the new one is based on Git, which is the most modern and efficient control version system used Worldwide by most professional software and developers.
The old one was based on SubVersion, on old CVS system and MetaEditor was full of bugs for anything going further than a basic backup.
From MetaEditor, the usage is not much different, except all commands are now named with "Git...", see the documentation. Git is really a great system and we can just hope it will be well integrated to ME and the bugs fixed quickly (which is the case currently (this last week beta), but we will see how it goes once used in production).
- MQL5 Algo Forge - trader's community
- forge.mql5.io
what is the difference ?
Let me explain it in a simple way: Algo Forge Developer is like a professional workshop for MQL5 developers, providing everything you need to build, manage, and deploy trading algorithms efficiently. It lets you organize your code in private or public repositories, collaborate with your team, test and publish your projects automatically, and ensures high code quality and security. If you're serious about algorithmic trading, this platform is a game-changer.
Key Features:
-
Built-in repository hosting for MQL5 projects
-
Team collaboration tools (pull requests, issue tracking, code reviews)
-
CI/CD for automated testing and deployment
-
Security monitoring and vulnerability checks
-
Full integration with the MQL5 Market and Strategy Tester
With all these features, you not only write better code but also stay connected with a global community of developers.
github is a time-tested platform with over 100 million developers.
github is a time-tested platform with over 100 million developers.
If you think MQ developed Algo Forge from scratch, you are wrong. The probability of bugs is about the same as on GitHub
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use