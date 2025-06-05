Is https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar not an allowed URL in MQL5 VPS?

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Hi everyone,

Does MQL5 VPS not support https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar ?

I have an EA that is solely based on NEWS data, and it requires the forexfactory calendar, however it seems the VPS does not support it.

When i run the EA on my computer, it works flawlessly. When i upload the EA to the VPS it does not work, but the old news website the EA was originally coded for worked without issues. Coding had to change to the new news website, but the VPS seems to not recognise it. Its not only me, others have had this issue aswell with this website.

Can anyone assist please? The chat bot is annoying and no answers.

Forex Calendar | Forex Factory
Forex Calendar | Forex Factory
  • www.forexfactory.com
Anticipate market-moving events long before they happen with the internet's most forex-focused economic calendar.
 

I don't think VPS have anything against it. I have my own EA working with News from Forex Factory but not from url you posted here. Check if you allow WebRequest URL in Terminal Option. I would want to learn how read the news from this URL.


 
Sopheak Khlot #:

I don't think VPS have anything against it. I have my own EA working with News from Forex Factory but not from url you posted here. Check if you allow WebRequest URL in Terminal Option. I would want to learn how read the news from this URL.


Hi, yes everything is enabled, it used to work fine with the old URL the EA requested, the only thing i've done different was put in the new web address URL as the updated EA requested, auto trading on it works fine, through VPS it does not work.

 
Antony_90 #:

Hi, yes everything is enabled, it used to work fine with the old URL the EA requested, the only thing i've done different was put in the new web address URL as the updated EA requested, auto trading on it works fine, through VPS it does not work.

I have no idea about MQL5 VPS ... but I know that any dll is prohibited on this VPS, and if some tool (indicator or EA) is using dll inside the code so this toll will not work with VPS.
 
As to the urls so the discussion about the urls are going on this thread:
Indicators: FFC - Forex Factory Calendar  
Indicators: FFC - Forex Factory Calendar - FFC - Forex Factory Calendar: I want my EA to stop working for an hour when the item is visible
Indicators: FFC - Forex Factory Calendar - FFC - Forex Factory Calendar: I want my EA to stop working for an hour when the item is visible
  • 2016.08.26
  • Automated-Trading
  • www.mql5.com
Ffc - forex factory calendar : author: awran5. I want my ea to stop working for an hour when the level 3 calendar item is visible. So suppose that i am very worried that the nonfarm payrolls or the fomc have  such a high impact, that i would consider to stop all trades for at least one hour after the event, contrarily to 30 minutes for most level 3 events
 
Sergey Golubev #:
I have no idea about MQL5 VPS ... but I know that any dll is prohibited on this VPS, and if some tool (indicator or EA) is using dll inside the code so this toll will not work with VPS.

Example with this indicator - I think dll is used in this indicator - 

-------------------

But dll is prohibited on MQL5 VPS - 

Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service - 

No DLLs are allowed on a Virtual terminal. There is no physical capacity to use DLLs there.

If a program launched on a Virtual terminal tries to call a function from any DLL, this EX4/EX5 program is immediately stopped due to a critical error. Any DLL calls are forbidden.

FFC - Forex Factory Calendar
FFC - Forex Factory Calendar
  • www.mql5.com
Modified version of FF Calendar Indicator with new features.
 

By the way, the calendar websites are changed the format of the urls all the time ... why? because they do not want for us to use their calendar inside indicators and EAs ...

Example - 

 
Antony_90 #:

Hi, yes everything is enabled, it used to work fine with the old URL the EA requested, the only thing i've done different was put in the new web address URL as the updated EA requested, auto trading on it works fine, through VPS it does not work.

I can't see why it worked. the URL is purely website with HTML format unlike the XML or JSON or CSV. You EA or indicator must download from https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.csv or https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml by using WebRequest function. then read from the downloaded file everytime your EA or indicator needs. Do not try to access to download file on tick or on timer, you will be blocked. download once a week and use it for the whole week.

 
Sopheak Khlot #:

I can't see why it worked. the URL is purely website with HTML format unlike the XML or JSON or CSV. You EA or indicator must download from https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.csv or https://nfs.faireconomy.media/ff_calendar_thisweek.xml by using WebRequest function. then read from the downloaded file everytime your EA or indicator needs. Do not try to access to download file on tick or on timer, you will be blocked. download once a week and use it for the whole week.

This is the website it used to read from: https://sslecal2.investing.com/

Now it reads from https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar

When i leave Metatrader 4 running in AutoTrading mode, it displays the NEWS lines on screen and takes trades.

When uploaded to MQL5 VPS, it does not place any trades, yet every other EA runs fine and in the past this News EA ran fine using the old website.

I was asked to contact MQL5 support which is impossible due to the live chat bot responses only, cant imagine why the website would be blocked. There is no DLL linked to this EA. Hope this better explains my issue.

Forex Calendar | Forex Factory
Forex Calendar | Forex Factory
  • www.forexfactory.com
Anticipate market-moving events long before they happen with the internet's most forex-focused economic calendar.
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