MT5 password recovery
Check from Mailbox in your Terminal. If your broker allow you to create demo account without logging into their portal, you should find the mail saying "You have registered new account" or something similar.
Thank you for your response, but i created my account directly from the MT5 PC app. Sorry I was not clear about that.
if you did not create your demo on a broker, then, you cannot recover or get a new password. you have to create a new account.
But you should not use the installer from this website; it is normally a beta version for program testing purposes only. It will often have bugs and the metaquotes price feed has been known in past to freeze for days and even a week with 0 price updates, so you should only use installer from a broker.
If you still can access that demo account from PC, just look at the Mailbox on that PC terminal.
Something like below should appear on your terminal.
if you did not create your demo on a broker, then, you cannot recover or get a new password. you have to create a new account.
But you should not use the installer from this website; it is normally a beta version for program testing purposes only. It will often have bugs and the metaquotes price feed has been known in past to freeze for days and even a week with 0 price updates, so you should only use installer from a broker.
Thank you both for replying, the Mailbox idea worked so thank you very much I really appreciate the help :)
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